WATCH | Indian Army troops raise chants of 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during joint military exercise in UK

The Indian soldiers showed their unwavering commitment to their country and faith, even in a foreign land.

The Indian Army troops raised war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK, on Thursday, May 11.

The Indian soldiers showed their unwavering commitment to their country and faith, even in a foreign land.

The chant "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai" is a slogan used to hail Lord Hanuman, a revered deity among Hindus. The slogan has become a common phrase in recent years, often heard during political rallies and events in India.

During the joint-military exercise, Indian Army personnel were seen shouting these slogans loudly with guns in their hands, demonstrating their passion and enthusiasm for their country and religion.