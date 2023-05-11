English
WATCH | Indian Army troops raise chants of 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during joint military exercise in UK

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 5:25:11 PM IST (Published)

The Indian soldiers showed their unwavering commitment to their country and faith, even in a foreign land.

The Indian Army troops raised war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK, on Thursday, May 11.

The Indian soldiers showed their unwavering commitment to their country and faith, even in a foreign land.
The chant "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai" is a slogan used to hail Lord Hanuman, a revered deity among Hindus. The slogan has become a common phrase in recent years, often heard during political rallies and events in India.
X