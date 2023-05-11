WATCH | Indian Army troops raise chants of 'Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during joint military exercise in UK

The Indian soldiers showed their unwavering commitment to their country and faith, even in a foreign land.

The Indian Army troops raised war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK, on Thursday, May 11.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops raise war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK pic.twitter.com/D7PwKVIF7V — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023