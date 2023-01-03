'Was arm twisted by Kochhars', alleges Videocon chairman on transfer of Rs 64 crore to Nupower renewables: Sources 

ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: Bombay High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply on ICICI bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and husband Deepak Kochhar's application challenging their arrest and seeking quashing of their remand orders.

Videocon chairman VN Dhoot has alleged that he had to transfer an amount of Rs 64 crore by Videocon International to Deepak Kochhar's Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd. as he was arm twisted by the Kochhar couple.

According to sources, VN Dhoot when confronted with Kochhars said that Rs 64 crore which he transferred to Deepak Kochhar's Nupower renewables was a genuine business investment, but when Dhoot's statement was recorded in absence of Kochhars, he told CBI in a statement that he had to transfer the amount because he was arm twisted.

Challenging the arrest, the lawyers of Kochhar couple have sought interim release of Chanda and Deepak Kochhar. The lawyers termed the arrest of Kochhars illegal and said that the couple was arrested without any prior sanction. "They were called for their statement but were arrested," laywers alleged.

During the probe into the ICICI-Videocon fraud case, the CBI found that between 2012-2016, ten more high-value loans were disbursed to the Videocon group by ICICI. The agency has sought details of ten high value loans disbursed by ICICI bank to Videocon between 2012-2018.

Till now, the agency was only investigating six alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud between 2009-2011.

According to sources, the CBI has now "increased the ambit of its investigation" by launching probe into those 10 high-value loans to find if there was any quid pro quo angle involving Chanda Kochhar, VN Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar.

Moreover, sources said, the CBI found in its investigation that Chanda Kochhar never informed ICICI that her husband and VN Dhoot had a business relationship too and were partners at Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and Supreme Energy Pvt ltd — not even when she was on the loan-sanctioning committees as a member in two high-value loans of Rs 300 crore and Rs 750 crore.

What's the case

The CBI's case pertains to the loan worth Rs 300 crore that was disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon International on September 7, 2009. On September 8 2009, an amount of Rs 64 crore was transferred by Videocon International to Deepak Kochhar's Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd.

The probe agency claimed that Dhoot, within 24 hours of receiving this loan, transferred Rs 64 crore to Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar's firm Nupower renewables Pvt Ltd and this was a result of a quid pro quo settlement as Chanda herself was one of the members of the loan sanctioning committee.

Chanda Kochhar, former MD and CEO of ICICI bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on December 23. Three days later, on December 26, VN Dhoot of the Videocon group of companies was also arrested. These three were named as accused in CBI's 2019 FIR.

Sources alleged that VN Dhoot has changed his statement on multiple occasions since the beginning of the investigation. "Dhoot is giving different statements when confronted with Kochhars and when interrogated alone," they said.

Meanwhile, the CBI is trying to get a prosecution sanction from ICICI bank under the Prevention of Corruption Act. "ICICI bank hasn't entertained CBI on this," sources said. Now, the CBI is going beyond this. Sources privy to the investigation told CNBC TV-18 that CBI has increased the ambit of its investigation.