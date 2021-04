As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Mumbai, hospitals in the city are facing a severe shortage of beds for patients with many complaining they weren't able to find one for hours.

While the efforts to increase the number of beds continue by the authorities, we bring to you the protocol that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has outlined for the residents of Mumbai who are looking for COVID beds.

The BMC has appealed to residents to not wait to get a bed at the hospital of their choice and rather follow the protocol. The civic body recently took to Twitter to inform people about the protocol to be followed.