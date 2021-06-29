Walmart launches Vriddhi to help MSMEs with COVID-19 support

Global retail major Walmart on Tuesday announced the launch of Vriddhi Cares, to extend COVID-19 support to MSME employees and their family members in the country. Under this, the company will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to support employees and their family members with telecare services and health advice, according to a statement.

It will also provide access to pandemic-related business advice and resources, the statement added. Walmart has tied up with non-governmental organisation Swasti to provide free telecare services that offer remote access to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers via phone under Vriddhi Cares.

"These professionals can provide daily check-ins to monitor symptoms and offer counselling and support. The programme further provides updated information on vaccine guidelines, home quarantine procedures and caregiving, in English, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil," it said.

It is also offering pandemic-related business advice to MSMEs under Vriddhi Cares, which also includes an ongoing webinar series that participants can join live or watch on-demand. Launched in December 2019, Walmart under its supplier development programme 'Vriddhi' is helping MSMEs to grow to new markets through Flipkart and Walmart channels and the open marketplace, since the start of the pandemic.

Walmart Vice-President (International Partnership Services) Nidhi Munjal said, "India's MSMEs are working hard to prioritise the well-being of those they care about while also navigating the unprecedented business impacts of COVID-19." She added that Vriddhi Cares is designed to provide easy access to trusted healthcare and business advice so that MSMEs are equipped to help their families, workforce and communities get through this tough time.

Flipkart Head (Marketplace) Jagjeet Harode said, "Every day at Flipkart, we see the resilience and resourcefulness of India's small business owners in action. In the face of this devastating pandemic, more and more are turning to technology and e-commerce to help them keep their businesses operating and their employees in work.”