India's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) has been suspended for a second period of up to six months for not conforming to international standards, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said.

The New Delhi-based laboratory had previously been suspended in August following a WADA site visit, prohibiting it from carrying out anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

"In February 2020, when the six-month suspension period elapsed ... some outstanding non-conformities had not been addressed successfully," WADA said in a statement.

WADA's Laboratory Expert Group "recommended the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings against the laboratory based on the outstanding non-conformities".

WADA said the disciplinary proceedings were carried out by an independent committee that recommended an additional six-month suspension which began on July 17.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code, the laboratory has the option to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the WADA decision.