Looking to apply for colour voter id ahead of 2024 elections? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Voter ID card, also known as the Electoral Photo ID card (EPIC), is a crucial document that grants individuals above the age of 18 the right to cast their votes. Previously recognisable as a laminated paper featuring a photograph, name, address, Voter ID number, and other essential information, the Voter ID card underwent a transformation in 2015 with the introduction of the coloured version.

The Election Commission issues coloured Voter ID cards to both new voters and existing ones who request rectification of their card details. Additionally, individuals with the traditional black and white version of the card have the option to replace it with the new coloured version. For the same, they need to pay an additional fee of Rs 30 at their city or district's registration centre and provide their photographs as well as the necessary documents as per the specifications mentioned on the website of each state’s respective Election Commission website.

colour voter ID card contains the holder’s full name, address, photograph, constituency and date of birth along with a hologram and unique serial number.

To simplify the application process for the coloured Voter ID card, here is a step-by-step guide:

Online application process

Step 1: Open the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) website by visiting nvsp.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Voter Portal" box on the homepage, which will redirect you to the official portal: https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Step 3: Register on the portal by clicking "Create a new account" and following the on-screen instructions. You can also choose to sign up using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedin account.

Step 4: Complete Form 6 by providing the required information and uploading your photograph.

Step 5: After submitting the form, make a note of the submission details for future reference, such as tracking the application status.

Offline application process:

For those preferring the offline route, follow these steps:

Step 1: Locate the nearest e-Seva or Mee Seva office.

Step 2: Visit the office with all the necessary documents, including address proof, age proof (for individuals aged 18 to 21), and your photograph.

Step 3: Fill out Form 6 with accurate details.

Step 4: Submit the form along with the supporting documents.

Step 5: After verification and authentication by the Election Commission of India, a new coloured Voter ID card will be issued.