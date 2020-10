Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning, which the company said was caused by flooding at a a key site in Pune.

The company said one of its "key sites" in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers resulting in the "partial disruption in services" for subscribers across the state.

Unlike tower infrastructure, which serves subscribers in a local area, the site was serving people across the telecom circle which affected the subscribers in the state.

Website Down Detector, which detects failure of various Internet services, said users in Mumbai, Pune, and even Delhi were complaining on network issues.

"Our technical team is working dedicatedly to restore the services soon fully," the company said in a social media post. The issue will take approximately three hours to resolve.

Users took to social media to vent their frustration as the services snapped.

Pune and other parts of Western Maharashtra have been experiencing a heavy downpour since Wednesday evening, and some low lying areas of the city have also reported waterlogging.

The city had recorded some 19.8 mm of rain in three hours till 8:30 pm on Wednesday while the sky continued to remain cloudy pre- and post-rainfall.

Late evening in the city marked low-pressure system approach over south Maharashtra causing moderate intensity rain in the region.

Other areas in Maharashtra like Solapur (79 mm), Mahabaleshwar (49 mm), Ratnagiri (42 mm), Satara (24 mm) also got soaked.

According to India Meteorological Department, parts of Pune will continue to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday too.

Maharashtra, one of the most industrialised states, is a key telecom market and the disruption comes at a time when the competition is very intense in the telcos space where Vodafone Idea is ceding subscribers to its two rivals.