Vivek Agnihotri tenders unconditional apology for 2018 tweets alleging bias against ex-HC judge

In 2018, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar, former high court judge, in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, as he released activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest. The court then initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has tendered an unconditional apology for his tweets that alleged bias against Justice S Muralidhar, a former HC judge. The Delhi high court has discharged Agnihotri in a suo moto criminal contempt case during its hearing of the filmmaker's application in the 2018 case.
In 2018, Agnihotri had tweeted alleging Muralidhar's bias in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, as he released activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest. The court then initiated contempt of court proceedings against him as well as others.
Muralidhar is now the Orissa High Court's chief justice.
This is an updating story
