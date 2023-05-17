KV Viswanathan in line to become CJI in 2030, collegium recommends name for SC judgeship

Senior advocate KV Viswanathan will become the 58th CJI in August 2030 for a period of over nine months if the Centre gives the nod.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Viswanathan for judgeship in the Supreme Court. This was decided in the meeting on Tuesday.

Their appointment will help the Supreme Court attain its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI). Justice MR Shah and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari demitted office within a span of the last two days, bringing the strength of the top court to 32 judges, the PTI report said.

Moreover, four more vacancies are going to arise by the second week of July and the working strength of judges will come to 28, the Bar and Bench reported.