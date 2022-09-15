Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, muhurat, vidhi and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

The Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, who is regarded as the divine architect. This day plays a significant role in the lives of those who use any kind of equipment to earn a living.

In the puja, people worship their tools in factories or at offices and pray for prosperity. Vishwakarma Puja falls on Kanya Sankranti. This year the day will be observed on September 17. According to the Drik Panchang, Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra, also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti.

Vishwakarma Puja Date

Vishwakarma puja will be observed on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Vishwakarma Puja Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, the Vishwakarma puja muhurat will begin at 07:36 AM on September 17.

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees place clay idols or portraits of Lord Vishwakarma at their workplaces such as factories, offices and other commercial establishments. Along with the idol, the equipment used in the workplace is also worshipped. They chant mantras, offer flowers and an assortment of sweets to the idol and seek blessings.

Significance

It is believed that Lord Krishna’s Dwarka was constructed by none other than Lord Vishwakarma. He is also known as Biswakarma in many parts of India. Vishwakarma Jayanti is widely celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, and Karnataka. There is a reference to Lord Vishwakarma in the Rig Veda as well. He is also revered and celebrated as the main god of engineers and architects or those who are in any involved in the field of construction.