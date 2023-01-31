Visakhapatnam is new capital of Andhra Pradesh, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The southeastern coastal city of Visakhapatnam will be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Visakhapatnam will be the new capital of the state of Andhra Pradesh. The state’s chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the announcement at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in New Delhi while inviting investors to the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit. He said that he will be shifting to the coastal city in ‘months to come’.

"Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. I will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come," Jagan said.

This announcement comes after Jagan had on various occasions hinted towards plans to make the coastal city the executive capital of the state.

Amaravati is currently the capital of Andhra Pradesh as decalred by the state’s government in April 2015 after it was bifurcated on June 2, 2014 into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At the time, Hyderabad was to be the combined capital for both states for a period of 10 years.

A year later, the Chandrababu Naidu government had announced that a town near Kurnool named Amaravati would be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh and had begun development works to establish the place as the capital city.

After Jagan Reddy came to power in 2019, his government proposed to establish three capitals for the state —-Visakhapatnam (Executive capital), Amaravati (Legislative capital) and Kurnool (Judicial capital).

However, this drew the ire of farmers in Amravati who had given up their land as part of plans to develop Amaravati into AP’s capital. The legislation was eventually withdrawn in late 2021.

“We’re organising this global an investors summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4 and I take this opportunity to personally invite all of you to the summit... and request all of you to not only come but also put in a strong word to your colleagues abroad to come and see for themselves how easy it is to do business in state of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

