Viral video: UP policemen stop an autorickshaw carrying 27 passengers in Fatehpur

A shocking video has surfaced on social media from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh in which Policemen are seen pulling out passengers from an autorickshaw. As passengers come out an officer is seen counting them one by one. To everyone’s surprise after pulling out the last passenger there were 27 passengers, including children, cramped into one autorickshaw.

As per reports, the passengers are residents of Mehraha, who were returning to Bindki after offering prayers for Bakri-Eid.

The video has gone viral on social media with many making fun of it, while a few raised concerns over safety of passengers. A user wrote that such an extraordinary feat can only be seen in India.

Another user commented, “One Autorickshaw and 27 passengers. The result of the population explosion.”

he autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur after the on-duty policemen chased down the vehicle for over-speeding. The policemen were surprised to see 27 passengers cramped into the autorickshaw, which has a capacity of four to six people. A passer-by recorded the video of the incident and posted it on the social media. The police reprimanded the auto driver Amjad and seized his autorickshaw.

This is not the first such incident from Uttar Pradesh. Recently, another photo from Etah of Uttar Pradesh went viral in which a man was seen riding a bike with six others, including children. UP Police used the photo in a tweet to create awareness.

“Challan se nahin, Yamraj se dariye (Not the challan but fear Yamraj, the god of death)”, tweeted Uttar Pradesh Police from its official handle. In the photo a police man has seen standing with folded hands in front of a bike which had seven riders, including a woman and children.

ALSO READ: