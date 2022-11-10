    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Stand-up comedian Vir Das’ Bengaluru show cancelled following complaint by right-wing group
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Vir Das’ show was supposed to be organised at Malleshwaram’s Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Last year, Das faced a huge backlash over his viral "Two Indias" monologue in the US. The right-wing organisation had said it would not be right to allow a controversial person like Das to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru.

    Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das’ Bengaluru show, which was set to open today, has been cancelled. The move comes days after right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti filed a complaint with the Vyalikaval police station, alleging that the show should not be allowed as it hurt “Hindu sentiments and presents India in bad light".

    The show was supposed to be organised at Malleshwaram’s Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Das informed his fans about the development on the Instagram post and said, “See you soon Bengaluru”.

    In the post, Das said the dates for the show had to be pushed back due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

    “New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience,” Das wrote.

     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

     

    The organisers will refund the ticket cost, Das said in the post. Those interested can also transfer the tickets to the new date.

    Last year, Das faced a huge backlash over his viral "Two Indias" monologue in the US.

    Referring to his comments at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington DC, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said Das had made derogatory statements against women, the country and its prime minister and denigrated the nation, news agency PTI reported.

    The right-wing organisation had said it would not be right to allow a controversial person like Das to hold a program in a communally sensitive area like Bengaluru.

    “When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events which could vitiate the law and order should not be allowed,” the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti said.

    In September, the police had denied permission for a stand-up show by comedian Atul Khatri, citing “late, incomplete application” by the organisers for the no-objection certificate.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
