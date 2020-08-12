India Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post, say police Updated : August 12, 2020 10:19 AM IST Protesters blocked fire engines and some media personnel were allegedly attacked, according to reports. "The situation is under control," Bengaluru City Police said on Twitter, adding that police fired live ammunition to disperse the crowd after using tear gas and batons. A curfew was imposed in the surrounding area to restrict movement, police said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply