Vikas Lifecare reports Q1FY23 results, net profit up 680% YoY

Vikas Lifecare Limited has reported a multifold jump in the net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The firm clocked a bottom line at Rs 2.59 crore in the first quarter of ongoing fiscal, a rise of about 680 per cent.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the same quarter previous year.

The revenue from operations of the BSE listed firm jumped more than 280 per cent to Rs 92.17 crore in the June 2022 quarter, which was Rs 24.1 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. EBITDA of the company rose 73 per cent on a yearly basis to Rs 1.3 crore.

However, it had reported a net profit of Rs 22.98 crore and a revenue of Rs 102.59 crore in the March 2022 quarter, as per official statement.

In another regulatory filing, the company clarified that there are no variations and deviations in utilization of proceeds from rights issue. The company had raised Rs 49.1 crore through rights issue on June 22, 2021.

The company had utilized the net proceeds from the issue for the mentioned purposes as duly stated by it to the bourses under the objectives to undertake the fund-raising exercise, as said in the filing.

Vikas Lifecare Limited engages in the trading of various chemical compounds, polymers, PVC resins, plastic granules, and products related to the plastic industry in India. It operates through Real Estate, Trading- Polymers, Trading-Cashew Nuts, and manufacturing divisions.

The company recently acquired 75 percent stake in Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Engaged in the business of Smart Gas Meters being supplied to all the major Gas Distribution Companies for domestic and commercial consumers. Genesis pioneers in Smart Gas and Water Metering and commands about 20% of the Domestic Gas Metering business share in India