Uttar Pradesh-based gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in MP on June 9 for an attack that resulted in the deaths of eight cops, was today shot dead by the UP police.

The police claimed Dubey was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain (where he was arrested) overturned on the outskirts of Kanpur.

While cops claimed Dubey snatched a pistol from one of the four policemen and was shot when he opened fire, the case has opened a familiar debate on whether the 'encounter' was staged, and whether it was just another form of extra-judicial 'justice'.

Dubey is not the first gangster to die in a police encounter. Below are some of the notable encounters that have taken place over the last few decades.

Shri Prakash Shukla

The notorious gangster and hitman from the Purvanchal region was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) on September 22, 1998, in Ghaziabad. Shukla was being tracked by the STF for months after it was formed in April.

An anonymous tip to the STF on September 10 gave away his whereabouts and led to eventual killing on the Delhi-Ghaziabad highway, according to an India Today report. Shukla was reportedly hiding in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area and on the day of the encounter was visiting his girlfriend in Ghaziabad.

Ishrat Jahan

In June 2004, cops from the Ahmedabad police and the state intelligence disclosed they had killed 19-year-old Ishrat Jahan and her three associates in an encounter. They claimed Jahan and her associates were planning to assassinate then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and BJP leader LK Advani.

The high-profile case threw up a myriad of questions about Jahan's purported links with the terrorist group Lashkar E Taiba and the genuineness of the encounter. It led to the incarceration of one of the cops involved in the cops, DG Vanzara, and resulted in much political mudslinging between the BJP, which ruled Gujarat, and the Congress, which was then at the Centre.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh

A year after the Ishrat Jahan case, the Gujarat police killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh, a well-known criminal, in a case that went to the CBI and led to the incumbent Union Home Minister (then Gujarat Home Minister) Amit Shah as a co-conspirator.

The BJP blamed the Congress-led UPA for making the case a political witchhunt. In 2018, a trial court in Mumbai acquitted all the accused.

Here's what happened: Sheikh was travelling on a bus with his wife, Kauser Bi, from Hyderabad to Sangli, Maharashtra. The Gujarat police ATS stopped the bus and took them away at night. Both were detained separately. Three days later, Sheikh was killed in an encounter on a highway near Ahmedabad while Kauser Bi disappeared and was never heard from again.

Hyderabad Encounter

On December 6 last year, police killed four men, accused of raping and killing a veterinary doctor, in an encounter that made headlines for the jubilation that it caused, and the subsequent criticism from legal experts.

Cops claimed they had the arrested accused to the crime scene to reconstruct the series of events, where they tried to flee, and were shot dead.

But critics pointed out the dubious nature of the police's claims -- such as the need to take them to the scene early in the morning and why the 'fleeing' accused could not be restrained instead of being shot dead.

The cops were garlanded for the act while social media hailed the "encounter".

Veerappan

In 2004, renowned sandalwood smuggler Veerappan and two of his associates were killed by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF). He was wanted for the murders of more than 120 people, the poaching of over 2,000 elephants, kidnapping of major politicians and the smuggling of millions of dollars of sandalwood and ivory, according to a Britannica report.