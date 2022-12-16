Vijay Diwas 2022: Celebrating the day India liberated Bangladesh

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory of the Indian forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war. This year is the 51st anniversary of that epochal event, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which saw the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan. India declared victory on December 16, 1971, after the Pakistani armed forces surrendered. Since then, the day has been commemorated as Vijay Diwas to remember the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian defence forces.

India also celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

History and significance

The 1971 war was triggered by the Pakistan military's ill treatment of the Bengali-speaking majority in East Pakistan after the region’s local party, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won in the 1970 elections. After the elections, the Pakistani military used force to try to sway the outcome which resulted in a mass outflow of people from Bangladesh, forcing India to intervene.

Then PM of India, Indira Gandhi, tried to seek international intervention, but the situation escalated when Pakistan launched airstrikes on 11 of India's air bases. Gandhi ordered then Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw to launch a full-throttle war against Pakistan and a day later, India decided to support Bangladeshi nationalist groups. Operation Trident was launched, which successfully targeted the Karachi port in West Pakistan. On the eastern flank, Mukti Bahini guerrillas joined hands with Indian forces to fight Pakistani troops.

India, along with the Bangladeshi forces, captured around 15,010 km of Pakistan's territory and the war ended with Pakistani General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendering to India along with 93,000 troops. After that, the Instrument of Surrender was formally signed on December 16, 1971, in Dhaka to declare India’s victory.

The 1971 war liberated Bangladesh and dealt Pakistan a crushing blow. Eight months after the war, India and Pakistan settled the Shimla Agreement on August 1972, which led to the release of the 93,000 Pakistani troops who had surrendered, and the creation of Bangladesh while establishing the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

Since then, India has been celebrating December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory, while the day is observed in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibosh.

This year’s celebrations

The HQ Southern Command is organising a 'Southern Star Vijay Run-22' on December 16. This will be organised simultaneously in Pune and 15 other cities across the Southern Command area of responsibility. The theme for the event is ‘Run for Soldier — Run with Soldier,’ and the event aims to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the masses, especially the youth.