  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

VIEW: Why NEP 2020 is right in pushing multidisciplinary learning

Updated : August 12, 2020 05:49 PM IST

The New Education Policy will hopefully help Indian educational institutions to create critical thinkers who can think out of the box to solve issues, utilising the breadth and depth of learning from their education.
VIEW: Why NEP 2020 is right in pushing multidisciplinary learning

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Ultratech Cement plans Rs 1,500 crore capex in FY21

Ultratech Cement plans Rs 1,500 crore capex in FY21

Thermax posts Rs 15 crore loss for June quarter

Thermax posts Rs 15 crore loss for June quarter

Zydus Cadila looks to complete phase-II trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 1-2 months

Zydus Cadila looks to complete phase-II trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 1-2 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement