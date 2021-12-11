View: Chats, commerce, content and more: 8 Cs to learn from and decode millennials, Gen Z in 2021

As one from the Boomer generation, I look at the current world with curiosity. I am from a generation where junior in the hierarchy was or is called “beta”, which is watching this “meta” generation grow up. The current technological and digital tools commercially available to every smartphone user makes me wonder how one can have many-to-many discussions that can influence public policy narratives to shape the future; the power of the internet being leveraged to crowd-source ideas and to shape civic ideologies.

The power of online communities to have their own digital space to simulate what Delhi used to have as ‘Jantar Mantar debate venue’. The power of tech tools to curate public sentiment online to shape executive decisions that can positively benefit the larger societal good.

Are our youth interested in civic-engagement content and the participatory process on social media platforms? How can such civic engagement of sorts in the digital world have an impact on the physical world? The binary between the physical and the digital world is becoming a blur and we are constantly navigating through both worlds simultaneously.

Seeing the various ‘C’s

This young India wants to tell the world on social media, all that they have got. And not shy away from any ‘isms’ either. Here are the 8 ‘C’s as learnings and observations about them.

C1 - Chat

For the non-digital natives like me, who also skew the Indian median demographics, chat meant face-to-face conversations. We did not grow up with access to TV or the internet . We learnt those skills and the earliest (computer-enabled) chat available was Hotmail or Yahoo chat. But the biggest change from then (the mid-90s) to today’s WhatsApp is the unique identifier (mobile phone number). For this generation, it suddenly was a game-changer as it eliminated the act of time-consuming account creation and authentication. And it works as asynchronous communication and on multi-mode and, especially the basic features like messaging, calling, video calling, etc. However, it’s important to reflect on how such forms of interaction affect socialisation habits in general.

C2 - Connections

With 448 million social network users, India has the second-highest number of social media users in the world. That’s one-third of the Indian population using social media. Facebook YouTube , and WhatsApp dominate the social media space in India. While Instagram is also very popular amongst urban Indian youth.

Social media seems to offer limitless opportunities for the youth to connect to the world, to express opinions without inhibitions, to educate, and expand horizons at their own pace. Even though social media platforms ‘connect’ more people, it seems to increase the feeling of ‘isolation’. It reduces the number of face-to-face interactions amongst the youths because they normally spend most of their time on these online social platforms. Are those ‘connections’ sustainable and productive?

C3 - Conversations

The different segments of social media users have different usage patterns. Digitally savvy millennials in India post stories on Instagram, share memes on Facebook, watch videos on YouTube, keep up on Twitter , and chat with each other on Messenger. Pictures and selfies from your recent holiday will not go on FB or Insta. Videos don’t go on YouTube, and jokes and smart statements don’t go on Twitter. For older Indians, WhatsApp is the ultimate social network.

A plethora of multilingual apps or linguistics assistance within social media or keypad is helping conversations across various geographies. The youngsters from rural India don’t worry about not knowing English. They innovate and use social media. On the broader insight, in India, we have multiple English adaptations of the original language to suit our local tongue/terminology/tone and even town.

C4 - Content

The phrase “video gaga” is very apt for the Indian market consuming so much video content. Youngsters often relate to meme-based content that helps in adding humour while addressing real-life crises.

We can’t take print edition, digitise it and call it digital edition. The way consumer interacts or expects digital content is different. The way content is consumed in the digital era is different from conventional print offerings.

Of particular importance are vernacular languages and localised content and solutions. OTT services have also been quick to adapt to this situation, customising plans to suit the needs of the many.

C5 - Creativity

Increasingly social media networks are used for entertainment and news, rather than the production of knowledge or a platform or creativity. To put it in simple statistics, the most searched queries as per Google were songs, YouTube, video downloads among others. And the most searched queries on YouTube were also songs, movies, and other forms of entertainment. As technology has advanced, the dividing line between content-consumer and content-creator has become increasingly blurred.

C6 - Commerce

Young Indians are growing in an expanding world of choice — they see limitless possibilities to make life their own. This is exactly what they expect from brands: more choices to cater for taste, preference, and most importantly mood. They are willing to spend generously on personalised consumer experiences. Language is not a barrier to e-commerce in India. Rural India is also showcasing buying power and tech-adoption prowess proving its importance to the e-commerce players.

C7 - Communities

For instance, Instagram allows its users to share ‘stories’. Millennials and Gen-Z often share multiple ‘stories’ on Instagram in a day to share the happenings in their life. This provides them complete control over what they want to share with their communities. Moreover, to a certain degree, it is one-way communication.

However, their networks do have the option to react to their ‘stories’ and respond to them privately as well. The key attribute of such a format is that it allows them to converse with their community together as a whole. However, this format of communication needs to be seen more as “a way to inform people of the various happenings in their life”. What we would earlier share with a few friends/family/colleagues; can be shared with everyone now.

C8 - Citizenry

Indian demographics has over 65 percent population under 35 years. This means the biggest productive workforce in the decades to come would be today’s youngsters. That makes up for their “influence” across society, social media, polity, etc.

The trends show the Indian youth use social media to voice their opinions on issues of public concern, raise funds for charitable causes, coordinate humanitarian relief initiatives, organise or sign-up for volunteering activities, involve themselves in digital activism through online petitions, participate in “liveathons”/ “tweetathons” etc.

Another indicator is that political and policy leaders use social media tools, an indicator that their audience is on those platforms. Will young India use digital to shape the narratives that will shape their lives?

Can technology be used as a democratic tool and to what end? Can we bring in technologies like Blockchain and others to assist in building transparency and ease, right from mass-citizen-referendums to electoral funding? Of course, we have to stay inclusive to ensure we don’t allow any digital divide in becoming a decisioning-premium to push across a viewpoint.

-The author, Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor and Independent markets commentator.