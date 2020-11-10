Vidhan Sabha 2020 bypolls: BJP gains in MP and UP; also set to win in Karnataka, Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 17 seats and the Congress in nine in Madhya Pradesh as votes were counted for assembly byelections in 58 seats across 11 states, according to the Election Commission website on Tuesday.

India's ruling party was also ahead in seven seats and the Congress in one in Gujarat, where byelections were held in eight seats, and five in Uttar Pradesh, where polls were held in seven constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party was ahead in one and an Independent candidate in another in the country's most populous state.

Counting for the polling held on November 3 began at 8 am and progressed strictly in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines, officials said. The number of people who can be present in the counting halls was restricted and extensive measures taken to ensure social distancing, they said.

It's a high-stakes electoral battle, particularly in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is locked in a fierce contest for survival with Congress.

Elections were held for 28 seats. The BJP which has 107 MLAs in the assembly, with an effective strength of 229, needs at least eight more MLAs for a simple majority.

Here's a state-wise trend:

Manipur

BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh won the byelection to the Wangoi seat in Manipur, while saffron party candidates were leading from two other constituencies and an Independent from one, officials said.

Singh won the Wangoi seat defeating his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes, as per the ECI website.

Madhya Pradesh

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 20 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in seven seats, as per the trends of counting on Tuesday. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in Morena constituency.

Gujarat

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is leading in all the eight seats while the Congress is trailing behind as counting of votes polled for the Assembly bypolls progressed on Tuesday. The gap between the margin of votes polled by candidates of the Congress and the BJP is significant in at least five constituenciesLimbdi, Abdasa, Kaprada, Dang and Karjan.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP was leading in five seats while the SP and an independent candidate were leading in one each as counting of votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats progressed on Tuesday. Bypolls to seven seats in the state were held last week.

Chhattisgarh

Congress candidate Dr KK Dhruw has increased his lead by over 20,000 votes in the Marwahi assembly bypoll results in Chhattisgarh, according to the updated data by the Election Commission. Dhruw has registered over 40,000 votes so far compared to over 20,000 in favour of BJP's Gambheer Singh.

Haryana

Congress candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt from Baroda assembly constituency in Haryana, as per Election Commission website.

Jharkhand

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading in the bypoll to Dumka Assembly seat while Congress nominee Anup Singh was ahead in Bermo constituency in Jharkhand, as per trends at 12 noon. Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 4,749 votes in Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

Karnataka

The ruling BJP has continued to maintain its lead over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies in the state, poll officials said on Tuesday. Votes polled in the November 3 byelections to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

Nagaland

Independent candidates were leading in bypolls to Southern Angami I and Pungro Kiphire seats in Nagaland as per early trends. Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo was leading over his nearest rival Medo Yhokha of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) by 922 votes in the Southern Angami I seat, as per the ECI website.

Odisha

The ruling BJD candidates have established early leads over their nearest BJP rivals in both Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies, where counting of votes polled in the byelections held last week is in progress on Tuesday. As per early trends, BJD's Bijay Shankar Das was leading over BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by 1,078 votes in Tirtol seat in Jagatsinghpur district, election officials said.

Telangana

The BJP maintained its lead over the ruling TRS after the completion of seven rounds of counting of votes for Dubbak assembly bypoll in Telangana on Tuesday. BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was leading over his nearest TRS rival Solipeta Sujatha by 2,485 votes after seven rounds.

(With inputs from PTI)