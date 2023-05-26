Video showing fungus in lassi pack goes viral, Amul calls it 'fake'

Countering the allegation in the viral clip, Amul pointed out that the packets seen in the video had damage in the straw hole area and that there was clearly liquid leaking from this place.

Dairy giant Amul has refuted the claims made in a viral video that showed alleged fungus growth in a packet of the brand’s lassi. Calling the video fake, the company accused the creator behind the clip of spreading fake information and unwarranted panic among consumers.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows the alleged discovery of fungus in Amul Lassi packs, even though they were within the expiry date.

Countering the allegation in the viral clip, Amul pointed out that the packets seen in the video had damage in the straw hole area and that there was clearly liquid leaking from this place. The company said that the damage may have been the reason for the fungal growth in these packets it’s probable that the video’s creator was aware of this.