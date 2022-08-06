Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates: Polling underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Former Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to sail through in the elections with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while Opposition's Margaret Alva, who served as the Governor of Rajasthan, is expected to be a distant second

Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates:

Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first ones to cast vote. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair and needed support to stand up and vote.

CPM MP John Brittas was among those who helped the veteran leader in exercising his franchise. The two-term prime minister greeted those present with folded hands.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the leaders who turned up early at the Parliament House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, and Commerce Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal arrived together to cast their vote.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh also casted his vote for the election.

Here are latest updates on Vice presidential polls:

Several Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury casts their votes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also casted her vote at the Parliament.

BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal also casted their votes.