    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates: Polling underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote

    Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates: Polling underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote

    Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates: Polling underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Former Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to sail through in the elections with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while Opposition's Margaret Alva, who served as the Governor of Rajasthan, is expected to be a distant second

    Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates:
    Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being among the first ones to cast vote. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair and needed support to stand up and vote.
    CPM MP John Brittas was among those who helped the veteran leader in exercising his franchise. The two-term prime minister greeted those present with folded hands.
    Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among the leaders who turned up early at the Parliament House. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, and Commerce Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal arrived together to cast their vote.
    Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh also casted his vote for the election.
    Here are latest updates on Vice presidential polls:
    Several Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury casts their votes.
     
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also casted her vote at the Parliament.
    BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal also casted their votes.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    BJPCongressJagdeep DhankharNDAVice President

    Next Article

    View | Anti-Doping Bill and its urgent necessity

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng