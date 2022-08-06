Vice Presidential elections 2022 latest updates: Polling underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote

Mini
Former Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to sail through in the elections with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, while Opposition's Margaret Alva, who served as the Governor of Rajasthan, is expected to be a distant second
Delhi | Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and K Suresh cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/IqzkaGo9e4— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/O5YX5PLqDH— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane and Sarbananda Sonowal cast their votes for the Vice Presidential election, at the Parliament in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Snm2v3YVWN— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022