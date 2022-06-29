The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that the election to the office of the Vice President will be held on August 6, adding that the counting would take place on the same day, if necessary.

Additionally, the ECI also stated that the last date for the filing of nominations is July 19. The deadline for withdrawing the candidacy is July 22 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised on July 20.

The current vice president, Venkaiah Naidu, will step down from his position as his term will end on August 10.

The members of the Electoral College, which consists of representatives from both Houses of Parliament, use a single transferable vote to elect the vice president of India, who also serves as chairman of the Rajya Sabha. This election is conducted in accordance with the proportional representation system.

According to a press release from the ECI, there are 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha, 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, and 12 Rajya Sabha nominees in the Electoral College for the 16th Vice Presidential Election.

The schedule for the election was finalised at a meeting with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.