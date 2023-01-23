Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will showcase a common tableau at the Republic Day Parade, for the first time. The tableau is based on the theme of Nari Shakti.

Millions of Indians are looking forward to the 74th Republic Day parade on January 26. The grand parade is essentially a spectacle of India’s military strength, technological advances and glorious cultural heritage. As many as 23 tableaux - 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from various ministries and departments – will be part of this year’s Republic Day parade.

Vibrant tableaux from states like Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Union Territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will also have their own tableaux.

‘Nari Shakti’ or women empowerment will be displayed prominently during the parade as several states have adopted this theme.

West Bengal’s tableau will likely depict the Durga Puja celebrations of Kolkata and celebrate its inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

On the other hand, Assam's tableau will showcase the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and its cultural landmarks including the famous Kamakhya Temple.

The union government celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of general Lachit Borphukan last year. General Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his valour in the 1671 battle of Saraighat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department which comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, will also enthral the nation with their tableaux.

The traditional dance forms showcased during the Republic Day parade include Baiga Pardhoni, Gaur Maria, Siddi Dhamal, Purulia, Gaddi Nati, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Ka Shad Mastieh, among others.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest for the parade this year, and a 120-member Egyptian contingent is set to march on the Kartavya Path during the celebrations.