Veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at 80

Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes died at a private hospital in Karnataka on Monday. He was 80, family sources said.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall while doing yoga at his house. He had also undergone a surgery to remove a clot in his brain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of the veteran Congress leader. "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Fernandes' death. "My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He was a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions," he wrote on Twitter.