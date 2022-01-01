Very distressed: President Ram Nath Kovind on loss of lives in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed the lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan in Jammu and Kashmir and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. "I wish speedy recovery to those injured," he said.

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous shrine, triggered by a heavy rush of devotees. The stampede occurred near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.

"Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured," Kovind tweeted.