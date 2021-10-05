'Very bullish on India,' says PM Modi after meeting ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha in New Delhi, noting that the ace investor is very bullish about the Indian economy.

"Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ...lively, insightful and very bullish on India," tweeted the Prime Minister along with a photograph.

The Prime Minister also had a "productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the CEO and Managing Director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd, and said they talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector.

Jhunjhunwala along with his family has a net wealth of Rs 22,300 crore, according to the recently released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Jhunjhunwala began his career in the stock market in 1985 after becoming a Chartered Accountant. The Big Bull of Dalal street is known to be an investor with a Midas touch and is often referred to as India's own Warren Buffet.

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Jhunjhunwala's proposed airline , Akasa Air, plans to have a fleet of 70 aircraft. He will invest $35 million and hold a stake of around 40 percent in the venture.

Jhunjhunwala’s move into aviation comes at a time when international and domestic carriers have been beset with financial uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.