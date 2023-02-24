Vehicular traffic suspended on Jammu-Kashmir National Highway for key repair work 

The UT on Wednesday announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway on February 24, March 3 and 10 for repair and maintenance. "The highway will remain closed for the day to carry out repairs at various places," an official said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) has been closed for repair and maintenance work, as directed by the Union Territory administration in the wake of damage caused by landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, officials said on Friday.

The UT on Wednesday announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway on February 24, March 3 and 10 for repair and maintenance. "The highway will remain closed for the day to carry out repairs at various places," an official said.

"February 24 (Friday) has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel, thereby banning movement of LMVs or HMVs (except medical emergency vehicle) on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am on February 24 till 6 am on February 25," the authorities said.

Deputy Commissioner (Ramban) Mussarat Islam said, "No traffic would be allowed on the highway on March 3 and 10 to allow the NHAI to carry out the repair work in a hassle-free manner."

He urged motorists to be cautious and maintain lane discipline.

In the wake of recent landslides, the Union Territory administration has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake key repair and maintenance work. The authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to complete the repair work as soon as possible and to ensure the safety of commuters.

Officials said that the NHAI is also making efforts to open the critical T-5 tunnel at Panthyal. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the ongoing work on the tunnel, which bypasses the highway’s Panthyal stretch.

Emphasising on the tunnel’s significance for the safety of passengers, Islam asked the executing agency to work triple shifts to complete the project within the March 15 deadline. The 800-metre tunnel will bypass the treacherous Panthyal stretch, which witnesses constant shooting stones, the officials said.

Also Read: NHAI explores use of phosphogypsum waste material in national highway construction