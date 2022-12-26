The Centre on January 9, 2022, had announced to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi as a tribute to the sons of Guru Gobind Singh for their martyrdom. The day commemorates the death of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, 7, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, 9, — the sons of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

Addressing the crowd in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said the sons, also called the sahibzades, didn't relent to opposing forces of lakhs and remained loyal to their spirituality in the face of communal mayhem and terrorism.

"If we want to take India to newer heights of success, then we have to become free from the narrow perspectives of the past," he said.

The prime minister lauded Guru Gobind Singh's children for standing steadfastly against the terrorism of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his people, who wanted to change the religion of the Sikhs.

"Sahibzades are inspiring generations. A country with such history should be filled with confidence. Unfortunately, in the name of history, we were taught only certain narratives, which leads to an inferiority complex," Modi said.

Tributes to the Sahibzades on Veer Baal Diwas. They epitomised courage, valour and sacrifice. https://t.co/PPBvJJnXzS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2022

Modi also attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by about 300 'Baal Kirtanis' and will flag off a march-past by nearly 3,000 children. On January 9, 2022, the Centre announced to observe 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 every year.

Modi was seen at the inaugural event wearing a mask in a video featuring a musical performance.

#WATCH | PM Modi takes part in a program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi pic.twitter.com/soB5fqADRY — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

"We are happy that after 75 years of independence, a prime minister has come who has honoured the sacrifice of the sahibzade," an attendee told ANI.

Marking December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas,' the Ministry of Culture also announced an essay writing competition to introduce children to historical acts of patriotism. Winners would be awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000.

The deadline for essay submissions is January 5, 2023. Citizens are invited to submit 500-word essays on "Bravery and martyrdom of Guru Gobind ji's sons" in English, Hindi or Punjabi.

To memorialise the deaths of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the government is organising interactive and participative events all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the 'sahibzades', the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith, a press release said.

Essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps and airports, among others, the statement said.

All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the martyred sons of the last Sikh guru, the statement said.