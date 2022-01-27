'Vedas to Metaverse': How education ministry's R-Day tableau mirrored NEP 2020

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased various aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) through its tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday. Themed “Vedas to Metaverse”, the ministry's tableau displayed India’s rich history of education and its future potential in technology in science.

Tweeting about the vision of the tableau, Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, wrote: “From Vedas to metaverse, the Indian education system is bridging the past with the present and creating a new future embracing technology.”

From Vedas to metaverse, the Indian education system is bridging the past with the present and creating a new future embracing technology. The tableau of the @EduMinOfIndia showcasing the vision of #NEP2020 during the 73rd #RepublicDay parade. pic.twitter.com/W1h4KJ2CSc— Dr. Subhas Sarkar (@Drsubhassarkar) January 26, 2022

The front section of the tableau showcased Vedas, Gurukul system, and Nalanda, and Takshila universities. This was followed by a glowing brain-like "bulb", which is symbolic of creativity and innovation. Metaverse in the middle of the tableau symbolised technologies like augmented and virtual reality. A display of a digital book with an LED screen projected multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups and robotics.

The tableau also displayed pictures of scientists and educationists from the past and modern age such as former President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Chanakya.

It was accompanied by students of different ages, in school uniforms, traditional and casual wear. The procession represented joyful learning and skill development.

The NEP

Launched on July 29, 2020, the National Education Policy 2020 replaced the 34-year-old education policy framed in 1986. The policy aims at transforming education systems in schools and higher education institutions based on five principles: affordability, accessibility, quality, equity and accountability. NEP also aims at making education continual learning.

Under the new policy, the government plans to give students a choice to opt between three or four-year undergraduate courses, offers multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinues the M.Phil programmes and fixes fees for higher education. The policy will help add 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions and enable the new generation to compete in the new digital age.