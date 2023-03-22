Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal shares heartfelt 'litti chokha' post on Bihar Diwas

Anil Agarwal, a regular on Twitter, charmed his followers with his post, where he wrote, 'As you all know, English isn't my first language but I understood the meaning of the word homesick when I had to leave Bihar for work.'

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has shared a heartwarming tweet on the occasion of Bihar Diwas. Agarwal tweeted a picture of himself and expressed his love for his home state of Bihar. In the picture, the billionaire can be seen smiling while holding a plate of Bihar’s famous delicacy, litti chokha.

He wrote, “As you all know, English isn't my first language but I understood the meaning of the word homesick when I had to leave Bihar for work. There aren’t enough words to explain my love for this place. There is something special about Bihar that makes it distinct from other states.”

Agarwal added in his thread that as soon as he sees the signboard of Bihar, he gets butterflies in his stomach. Furthermore, he revealed that whenever he visits Bihar, he relives his childhood. "As soon as I see Bihar’s road sign, I just get so happy. Coming back to Bihar means coming back to my childhood which was filled with love, laughter, and good food. I recently got the chance to go back to those lanes where I grew up."

Anil Agarwal’s tweet has gained traction on Twitter with over 250,000 views on the microblogging site.

Many users have praised Anil Agarwal for staying connected to his roots. One user wrote, “Agarwal babu, kindly hold the hand of Bihar more tightly. We have very few industrialists who can proudly call Bihar their home. Please lead the development of Bihar on the front foot. I appreciate your love and affection for your motherland, and the CSR projects you run here.”

Another user replied, “Anyone who lives away from his native land will echo your sentiments. Whatever may be the shortcomings of your homeland, you'll feel at home there only. No place in the world can replace it.”

Anil Agarwal is quite active on Twitter and is known for sharing interesting posts. Recently, the mining mogul had announced that Vedanta group has enough funding options and that he aims to turn his company into a “zero debt company.”

