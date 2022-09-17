    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    Varanasi nominated as first SCO tourism and cultural capital: A look at must-visit places here
    2 Min(s) Read
    CNBCTV18.com

    The nomination has been considered for the year 2022-23 and will aim to promote culture, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges between India and the SCO member countries

    Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in India, has been nominated as the first tourist and cultural capital by the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on September 16. The nomination has been considered for the year 2022-23 and will aim to promote culture, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges between India and the SCO member countries.
    Considered to be the holiest place for the Hindu population in the country, Varanasi is more like an experience than a city. Listed below are the five places that you should not miss when you are here.
    Kashi Vishwanath Temple
    Located 4 km from the Varanasi junction, Kashi Vishwanath Temple is renowned across the world. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is also popular for its spire made of 800 kg of gold.
    Ramnagar Fort and Museum
    The Ramnagar Fort is an 18th Century sandstone structure located in the vicinity of Tulsi Ghat. Apart from the king’s belongings and relics that the fort is famous for fostering, it is also known for being the ultimate spot to see the sunset.
    ALSO READ:  US media praises Narendra Modi for telling Vladimir Putin this is not the time for war in Ukraine
    Ghats
    The ghats on the Ganges are the USP of this city. With each ghat offering its own unique flavour, a walk on these pedestals alongside the river Ganga are surreal. Manikarnika, Assi, and Dasaswamedha are some of the most popular ghats in Varanasi
    Banaras Hindu University
    The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been the central piece of Varanasi’s identity. Spread across 1,300 acres of lush land, BHU came into existence in 1916 and with time it has become one of the largest residential universities in Asia. The varsity campus offers a more tranquil and calming experience, in contrast to the hustle-bustle of the other parts of the city.
    Sarnath
    The culture of Varanasi, apart from the Hindu religion, has also witnessed the influence of Buddhism. Just 10 km from the main city is a small village called Sarnath that has monuments of Buddhism. It is here where Gautam Buddha is believed to have first delivered the sermons.
    ALSO READ:  Skilling, reskilling and upskilling new mantra for country's youth: PM Modi
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
