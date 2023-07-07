Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat to get green crematoriums soon

The green crematoriums at the Manikarnika Ghat, also called ‘greenatorium’ will use eco-friendly methods to cremate bodies. Green crematoriums will combine the electric heater and wood pyre inside the chambers to burn the bodies.

Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which holds religious importance for Hindus, is soon going to get a facelift with green crematoriums and other amenities. The ghat, known as the world’s largest cremation ground, sees nearly 150 bodies being consigned to flames every day.

As part of the renovation plan, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to set up green crematoriums at the Manikarnika Ghat, which is one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi. The green crematoriums called ‘greenatorium’ will use eco-friendly methods to cremate bodies. The green crematoriums will combine the electric heater and wood pyre inside the chambers to burn the bodies.

Besides the greenatoriums the shamshan bhoomi at the ghat will also be redeveloped. Similar redevelopment plans are also in place for the Harischandra ghat.

This eco-friendly greenatorium will burn the body in an electric cabinet with the help of electric heaters. However, it combines wood and electric heaters to burn and do not allow the harmful gasses to escape into the environment.

The use of greenatorium will reduce the use of woods up to 80 percent which will also bring down the cost of cremation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has hired Planner India, a private firm, to implement the redevelopment plan for the Manikarnika Ghat, according to a News18 report.

Planner India will also set up a wood plaza, a shelter for the visitors and also add up 18 more cremation chambers on three platforms at the ghat. This will allow the visitors for more convenient cremation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, July 7, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many projects, including the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment project. PM Modi will also lay foundation stone for other projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in his home constituency Varanasi which includes the constructions of 18 PWD roads, an international hostel building for girls at Banaras Hindu University, and also Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology at Karsara village.

Besides these, PM Modi will also inaugurate rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This will ensure to provide pure drinking water for more than seven lakh people in 192 villages. He will also address a public meeting in Wazidpur and inaugurate development projects.