Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat to get green crematoriums soon

Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, which holds religious importance for Hindus, is soon going to get a facelift with green crematoriums and other amenities. The ghat, known as the world’s largest cremation ground, sees nearly 150 bodies being consigned to flames every day.

As part of the renovation plan, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to set up green crematoriums at the Manikarnika Ghat, which is one of the oldest ghats in Varanasi. The green crematoriums called ‘greenatorium’ will use eco-friendly methods to cremate bodies. The green crematoriums will combine the electric heater and wood pyre inside the chambers to burn the bodies.

Besides the greenatoriums the shamshan bhoomi at the ghat will also be redeveloped. Similar redevelopment plans are also in place for the Harischandra ghat.