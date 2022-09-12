Gyanvapi case latest updates | Section 144 in Varanasi ahead of court order on 'maintainability of suit' plea

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Varanasi Gyanvapi case hearing: Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have been issued in Varanasi. While checking has been intensified in border areas, hotels and guest houses, authorities are keeping an eye on social media as well.

The Varanasi District Court will deliver the order on the maintainability of civil suits in the Gyanvapi Masjid case on Monday. District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

Here are latest updates in the case:

Security has been tightened in Varanasi on Monday, ahead of the district court's verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case .

> Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people, has also been imposed across the district, New 18 reported.

> According to PTI, directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued. While checking has been intensified in border areas, hotels and guest houses, authorities are keeping an eye on social media as well.

> Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said on Sunday that prohibitory orders have been issued in the Varanasi commissioner and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained. To maintain law and order, he said, the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police forces as per their requirement.

What is the case about?

The case pertains to a plea by five women seeking permission for worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court seeking the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque is currently located.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

Following the survey, the Hindu side claimed that the Shivling was found close to the "wazu khana"— a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

This claim was contested by the Muslim side. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.

(With inputs from PTI)