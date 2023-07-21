Varanasi court orders survey of Gyanvapi mosque to ascertain whether it was built on temple site

1 Min Read
A Varanasi court on Friday, July 21, ordered a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple to ascertain whether the mosque was built on the site of a Hindu temple, according to government counsel Rajesh Mishra.
The barricaded ‘wazukhana’, where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a ‘shivling’ exists, will not be part of the survey.
The court of A K Vishvesh upheld the petition of a group of Hindu devotees seeking a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The court had on July 14 reserved its order after hearing both Hindu and Muslim sides.
The Muslims side had opposed the plea, saying an ASI survey could damage the complex.
(With agencies inputs)
