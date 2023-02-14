Varanasi airport refutes claim of denying landing permission to Rahul Gandhi's plane

Earlier, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal also denied the allegation saying that the air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled.
Varanasi airport on Tuesday refuted allegations of senior Congress leader Ajay Rai that permission was not granted to the plane of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to land at the airport. In a tweet put out by Varanasi airport, it said that the charter jet company itself cancelled the flight.
"The flight was cancelled by M/S AR Airways by sending an email to AAI Varanasi Airport at 2116 hrs on 13th Feb.Please correct your statement as the flight was cancelled by the operator", a tweet from Varanasi Airport said.
The flight was cancelled by M/s AR Airways by sending email to AAI Varanasi Airport at 2116 hrs on 13 th Feb 2013.Please correct your statement as the flight was cancelled by operator.— VARANASI AIRPORT (@AAIVNSAIRPORT) February 14, 2023
The controversy came to light after Ajay Rai claimed late Monday night. Gandhi was to land at Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala. Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader.
Gandhi then returned to the national capital.
"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here & then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land here due to pressure from the government. They said there is a traffic jam here and deliberately did not give permission."
Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.
