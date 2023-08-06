Vande Bharat Express, other trains stuck as locals block railway tracks at Murarai station in Birbhum

The blockade disrupted train services on the Eastern Railway's Sahebganj line.

Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express along with several other long-distance trains got delayed on Sunday, August 8, due to a rail track blockade protest at Murarai station in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Train services were disrupted on the Eastern Railway’s Sahebganj line after people blocked railway tracks. Locals blocked the tracks around 7.30 am, demanding the stoppage of express trains at the Murarai station. Among other demands was a change in the fare of local trains.

The train line blockade is happening on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country. These stations will be revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which has a budget of Rs 24,470 crore as per the government.

Under the scheme, 37 railway stations in West Bengal are to be redeveloped and an amount of over Rs 1,500 crore would be spent from the total budget. Sealdah, Malda Town, Bolpur, Barddhaman Junction, New Alipurduar, New Mal Junction, Tarakeswar and Rampurhat Junction, are some of the stations in the redevelopment list.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, efforts are on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade, so that train services can be resumed at the earliest.