    Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Top quotes from the first poet
    Maharshi Valmiki’s birthday is celebrated every year on the full moon or Purnima in the month of Ashwin.

    Maharishi Valmiki, best known for writing The Ramayana, is not only the author of Ramayana but also an important character in the epic as he helped raise lord Rama's offspring. The birthday of Maharshi Valmiki is unknown, but per popular belief, his birthday is celebrated every year on the full moon or Purnima in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on October 9.

    On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, here is a look at some of the famous quotes of the first poet.

    1. “To be happy always is something which is difficult to achieve. That is to say, happiness and sorrow alternate in one’s life and there cannot be uninterrupted happiness alone.”
    2. “There is no deity more powerful than time.”
    3. “A guest, though he is ill-mannered, deserves to be welcomed by the discerning.”
    4. “Whatever a man does, good or evil comes back to him someday. And he pays for everything.”
    5. “Only the timid and the weak leave things to destiny (daivam) but the strong and the self-confident never bank on destiny or luck (bhagya)”
    6. “Wealth springs from dharma, from dharma, comes happiness and one gets everything from dharma. Dharma is the essence of this world."
    7. “People are as repelled by a liar, as they are of serpents.”
    8. “Duties not performed invite the wrath of god.”
    9. “Misfortune is the best fortune. Rejection by all is victory.”
    10. “Truth controls this world and dharma is rooted in truth.”
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      First Published:  IST
