Mini
Maharshi Valmiki’s birthday is celebrated every year on the full moon or Purnima in the month of Ashwin.
Maharishi Valmiki, best known for writing The Ramayana, is not only the author of Ramayana but also an important character in the epic as he helped raise lord Rama's offspring. The birthday of Maharshi Valmiki is unknown, but per popular belief, his birthday is celebrated every year on the full moon or Purnima in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on October 9.
On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, here is a look at some of the famous quotes of the first poet.