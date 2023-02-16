Vaishno Devi: Journey via ropeway to be covered in six minutes

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) invited bids (both technical and financial) for the project. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crores.

The centre has initiated the construction of a passenger ropeway project between Tarakote and Sanjichhat at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra. The ropeway is estimated worth Rs 250 crore.

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) invited bids (both technical and financial) for the project. The move aims to make the Vaishno Devi yatra a comfortable and satisfying experience for the pilgrims.

The project is likely to be completed in a three years' time after the award of the contract. The 2.4 km long alignment from Tarakote Marg to SanjiChhat will have a 16-meter corridor with 14 towers, 8 track crossings,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 opened a different access route halfway to the temple from Tarakote that has less incline and a lower inclination.