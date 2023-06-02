English
Vaikasi Visakam 2023: Know date, significance and rituals of this Tamil festival

Lord Murugan is regarded as the warrior god and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Vaikasi Visakam mainly in Tamil Nadu. This year, Vaikashi Visakam will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3, as per the Tamil calendar.

Vaikasi Visakam is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan, who is regarded as the warrior god. Lord Kartikeya, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is worshipped as Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

This year, Vaikashi Visakam will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3, as per the Tamil calendar.


Lord Murugan is also considered to be the chief deity of the ancient Tamils. He is also worshipped in other forms such as Kumaran, Saravana, Dandayudhapani and Swaminatha.

X