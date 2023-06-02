Vaikasi Visakam 2023: Know date, significance and rituals of this Tamil festival

Lord Murugan is regarded as the warrior god and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Vaikasi Visakam mainly in Tamil Nadu. This year, Vaikashi Visakam will be celebrated on Saturday, June 3, as per the Tamil calendar.

