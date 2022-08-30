    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Vadodara witness communal violence during Ganesh procession

    By CNBCTV18.com

    A FIR was registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), 295 (defiling place of worship). 

    At least 13 people were detained after members of two communities clashed in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday night. The incident happened when a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh was passing through a sensitive locality.
    The police said that an FIR was registered at Vadodara city police station against members of both sides on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. No person was injured in the stone pelting, the police added. 
    The FIR was registered under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), 295 (defiling place of worship). 
    "The members of the two communities pelted each other with stones after an argument broke out between them over some issue when the Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate Darwaza in the communally sensitive Mandvi locality at around 11.15 pm," a city police official said. 
    Also Read: NIA files charge sheet in 3,000 kg Mundra port drugs seizure case
    Joint Commissioner of Police Chirag Koradia said that the situation was under control and investigation is being carried out by the crime branch. "The situation is peaceful and we appeal to people not to pay heed to any kind of rumour."
    Police presence in the area was enhanced and patrolling was being carried out to maintain law and order.
    (With inputs from PTI)
