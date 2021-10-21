Vaccine Century: Archaeological Survey of India illuminates 100 heritage monuments in tri-colour

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has lit up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone achieved by the country, the Ministry of Culture said on Thursday. The illuminated sites include UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort and Purana Qila in Delhi; Fatehpur Sikri in Agra; Ramappa Temple in Hampi; Dholavira in Gujarat; ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

"To express gratitude towards corona warriors -- vaccinators, sanitation staff, paramedics, auxiliary workers, police personnel -- who have worked beyond their call of duty to help the country face the pandemic effectively and for their selfless service to the humankind, the 100 monuments will remain lit in tricolour on the night of October 21 as India achieved the landmark 100-crore vaccination mark," the ministry said in a statement. The officials said it is a part of activities being organised to celebrate the landmark achievement across the country.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to official sources, around 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both the doses of the vaccine.