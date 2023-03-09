Uzbekistan deaths: Adulteration confirmed in Marion Biotech drug samples, says report

Marion Biotech, based in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was at the centre of the controversy after 18 children died in Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming medicines manufactured by the pharmaceutical company.

The Central Drugs Control Organisation confirmed adulteration in drug samples collected from Noida-based Marion Biotech. Following this, the DCGI, India’s apex drug regulatory agency, issued an alert to states and union territories, saying that the samples have failed quality tests, News 18 reported.

The central and state drug regulatory authorities conducted a joint inspection of Marion Biotech on December 27. They collected some samples for analysis. The second inspection of Marion Biotech was conducted two days later.

The probe found that the drug samples had failed quality tests, News 18 reported on Thursday. Out of 33 samples drawn, 24 are not-of-standard quality whereas 22 are adulterated or spurious. "This is with reference to investigations conducted at Marion Biotech...in connection with the deaths of children in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,” said the alert, as accessed by News18, and sent to licensing authorities of all states and UTs on Tuesday.

“During the course of the investigation, a total of 33 samples were drawn by drug inspectors of CDSCO NZ RTDL, Chandigarh has now forwarded the test reports of 30 drug samples, wherein 24 samples were declared as not of standard quality and out of these samples, 22 samples fall under the category of adulterated/spurious under Section 17A and 17B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (sic),” said the alert as per the report.