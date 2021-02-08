Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Rescuers search for 125 missing, many believed trapped in tunnel

Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates:Akhara Parishad to refrain from any demands for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has decided it will not keep any demands before the Uttarakhand government during the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar regarding arrangements during the festival after glacier burst in the neighbouring state triggering floods on Sunday. A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.