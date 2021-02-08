Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Rescuers search for 125 missing, many believed trapped in tunnel

Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers — all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga — triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.
Feb 8, 2021
09:37
Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Punjab CM prays for well-being of people
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed concerns at developments in Uttarakhand and prayed for wellbeing of the people in Chamoli district after a massive glacier burst triggered flash floods there. A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing largescale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.
Share:
Feb 8, 2021
09:26
Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Rishabh Pant to donate match fee
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he will donate his match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help out after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Pant, who is currently playing in the first Test against England in Chennai, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the calamity.
Share:
Feb 8, 2021
09:23
Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Haryana CM prays for well-being of people
Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar prayed for the wellbeing of the people after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. Khattar said Haryana stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis.
Share:
Feb 8, 2021
09:03
U'khand glacier burst LIVE updates: Maha guv expresses grief, shock
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed shock and grief on the devastation caused in Uttarakhand where a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood. In a message, Koshyari said he was "extremely distressed and disturbed to know about the disaster caused by glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand and "saddened to know about the loss of life".
Share:
Feb 8, 2021
08:54
Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates:Akhara Parishad to refrain from any demands for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has decided it will not keep any demands before the Uttarakhand government during the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar regarding arrangements during the festival after glacier burst in the neighbouring state triggering floods on Sunday. A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.
Share:
Feb 8, 2021
08:51
Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE updates: Rescuers search for 125 missing after glacier burst in Indian Himalayas, many believed trapped in tunnel
Hundreds of military personnel were deployed in the Indian Himalayas on Monday to help find at least 125 people unaccounted for after a part of a glacier broke away, setting off a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.