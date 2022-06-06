Uttarkashi bus accident: Death toll rises to 26; PM Modi expresses condolences

The death toll in the Uttarkashi bus accident rose to 26 with the recovery of one more body, officials said on Monday. A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge near Rikhavu khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

There were 28 passengers on board besides the driver and the helper. Four people were and were undergoing, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the accident site. " The bus driver said that the accident happened due to steering wheel failure... But still, we have ordered a magisterial-level probe into it," Dhami said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of victims who have lost their lives. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of people who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Yamunotri is one of the popular Himalayan shrines in Uttrakhand, along with Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri which are commonly known as Char Dham.

