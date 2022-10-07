By CNBCTV18.com

The death toll in the Uttarkashi avalanche rose to 19 after three more bodies were recovered from Draupadi Ka Danda II peak in Uttarakhand, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) said on Friday. The avalanche occurred at the height of 17,000 feet on Tuesday when a team of the NIM was returning after summiting the peak.

While 17 of these deceased are trainee mountaineers, two are instructors, NIM said. A search is underway to find the rest of the 41-member team of mountaineers who are believed to be stuck in the crevasse in Dokriani Bamak glacier where the avalanche struck.

"Till now, 19 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation is underway by teams of NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Indian Army, and district administration. I'm also monitoring the rescue operation," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Officials said that two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters took off from Harsil in Uttarakhand to help in the search operations. Army, IAF, NIM, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, High Altitude Warfare School (Jammu and Kashmir), State Disaster Response Force, and the district administration are engaged in rescue operations.

The mountaineers who went missing after the avalanche were part of a team selected by the NIM for an advanced training course. The trainees hail from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.