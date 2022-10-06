By CNBCTV18.com

According to the NIM, the team which was caught in the avalanche consisted of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors only. A search is on to find the rest of the 41-member team of mountaineers who are said to be stuck in the crevasse in Dokriani Bamak glacier where the avalanche struck.

Nine mountaineers died and 29 others were still stranded, two days day after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda II peak at a height of 17,000 feet in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The deceased included two instructors and seven trainees from the Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering (NIM).

Rescue operations have been intensified and more teams have been sent to advance base camp from ITBP Matli. An expert team from Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, has also started operations along with a team of High Altitude Warfare School, SDRF, and NIM to rescue trainee mountaineers. An advance helicopter landing ground is prepared at 16,000 feet and a trial landing was successful today morning.

"A total of nine bodies have been recovered, including four that were brought down on October 4 and 5 that were retrieved today. As many as 29 trainees are still stranded," said Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

Uttarkashi avalanche disaster | A total of 9 bodies have been recovered, including four that were brought down on Oct 4 & 5 that were retrieved today. As many as 29 trainees are still stranded: Nehru Institute of Mountaineering pic.twitter.com/aFUeAcxK28 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, trekking and mountaineering activities have been banned in Uttarkashi district for the next three days due to the meteorological department's rain and snow alert, the district magistrate said.

Another 14 injured mountaineers were brought to safety to the ITBP camp at Matli. However, it is still unclear whether the 14 injured mountaineers rescued on Wednesday were part of the 41-member team that had gone to summit the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak or waiting at the NIM base camp.

The trainees hail from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The bodies recovered include that of mountaineer Savita Kanswal who had climbed Everest in May this year. She was from Lonthru village in Uttarkashi district.